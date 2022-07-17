Tierney signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Panthers on Saturday, Daily Faceoff reports. It carries a cap hit of $750,000.

Now 28, the 55th overall pick from the 2012 draft will join his third NHL organization after an 18-point, 70-game showing with the Senators last season. Tierney once popped 17 goals with the Sharks in 2017-18 and followed that up with a 48-point effort the following season with Ottawa, but he's hardly a fantasy darling at this point. If the Ontario native can earn a regular role in the lineup in training camp, though, he could provide some DFS and deep-league value as part of a potent Panthers offense.