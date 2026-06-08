Panthers' Cooper Black: Inks two-way deal

Black signed a two-year, two-way contract with Panthers on Monday.

After a strong campaign with AHL Charlotte, Black secured his second contract with Florida. In 42 AHL appearances this season, the 24-year-old netminder posted a 25-13-4 record, a 2.47 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Even though he hasn't made his NHL debut yet, the Panthers' crease was inconsistent last season between Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov, leaving the door open for Black to potentially see playing time in the NHL at some point during his new deal.