Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Drawing start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasov will guard the home cage Tuesday against the Red Wings, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Tarasov has not earned a win since Jan. 25, going 0-4-0 with a 4.04 GAA and and .876 save percentage across his last four outings. Detroit is tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game this season and might be without Dylan Larkin (leg) on Tuesday.
More News
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Falls to former club•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Tough loss to Buffalo•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Expected to start Friday•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Cleared to play for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Sustains injury Thursday•