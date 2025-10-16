Tarasov is set to start on the road against New Jersey on Thursday.

Tarasov is giving Sergei Bobrovsky a breather after Bobrovsky started in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Detroit. The 26-year-old Tarasov is appearing in his second game of the season after stopping 17 of 20 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Monday. He had a 7-10-2 record, 3.55 GAA and .880 save percentage in 20 appearances with Columbus during the 2024-25 regular season.