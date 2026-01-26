Tarasov stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tarasov didn't have to do too much in this contest. He allowed a goal to Tyler Bertuzzi late in the second period, but the Panthers bounced back with a four-goal third to cruise to the win. Tarasov has allowed just five goals on 90 shots during his four-game winning streak. For the season, he's up to 8-6-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 17 appearances. Sergei Bobrovsky is likely to be back between the pipes for Tuesday's home game versus the Mammoth.