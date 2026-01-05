Tarasov stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Tarasov had virtually no margin for error most of the game, and he was able to limit the damage to an Artturi Lehkonen tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Tarasov had given up eight goals on 60 shots while going 0-1-1 over his previous two outings. He's had some uneven results in the backup role this season, but he's at a 5-6-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 14 appearances. Sergei Bobrovsky will likely be back between the pipes for Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, which kicks off a six-game road trip for the Panthers.