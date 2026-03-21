Tarasov stopped 32 of 36 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Tarasov kept the game fairly close until late in the third period. A.J. Greer was given a game misconduct for a reckless hit, and the Flames were able to cash in twice on the ensuing major penalty to pull away. Tarasov's results have been poor lately -- he's 1-6-0 with 28 goals allowed on 210 shots over his last seven outings. For the season, the 26-year-old goalie is 9-12-2 with a 3.01 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 24 appearances, which matches his career high. He'll get a fair amount of work down the stretch as the Panthers have lately avoided overworking Sergei Bobrovsky in what's become a lost campaign. The Panthers' next game is versus the Kraken on Tuesday.