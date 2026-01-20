Luostarinen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

Luostarinen ended a 10-game goal drought with the Panthers' lone tally in this loss. During that stretch, he had three assists and 13 shots on net. Luostarinen remains in a top-line role for now, though his lack of recent offense could put him at risk of losing minutes now that Matthew Tkachuk has returned from a groin injury. Luostarinen is at five goals, 20 points, 64 shots on net, 83 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 40 appearances.