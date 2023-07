Luostarinen (leg) signed a three-year, $9 million contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Luostarinen sat out the final five games of Florida's playoff run because of a broken tibia. During the regular season, he set career highs in goals (17), assists (26), points (43) and shots on net (132) over 82 contests. Luostarinen has developed nicely as a versatile two-way threat for the Panthers. He will probably line up as a middle-six forward during the 2023-24 campaign.