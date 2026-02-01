Luostarinen scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Luostarinen has earned two goals and two assists over his last seven games. The 27-year-old winger has played on the top line lately due to the absences of Anton Lundell (upper body) and Brad Marchand (undisclosed), which have left the Panthers a little thin up front. Luostarinen is at 23 points, 72 shots on net, 93 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 46 contests this season. He's on track to reach the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career.