Luostarinen delivered two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

This was the fourth box-score multiplier in Luostarinen's young career. While the Finn is a key cog on the penalty kill, the Panthers have yet to feature him on the power play to the point where he'd garner much attention in fantasy leagues. That said, Florida is the top team in the league and his development is being fast tracked due to supreme talent up and down that lineup. Luostarinen has nine goals and 16 assists with one game to go in the regular season.