Luostarinen (lower body) won't play Monday in Game 2 against Vegas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luostarinen will miss his second straight contest. He has supplied five points, 14 shots on goal and 37 hits in 16 games this postseason. Zac Dalpe, who got into the lineup in Luostarinen's place, logged just 5:40 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.