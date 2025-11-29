Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Rodrigues continues to chip in steady supporting offense. He's scored four goals and added one assist over his last eight games while playing in a middle-six role. For the season, the 32-year-old forward is at seven goals, 13 points, 54 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating through 24 appearances, which includes a spot on the second power-play unit. He's on track to reach the 40-point mark for just the second time in his career.