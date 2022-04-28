Weegar (rest) will not play Thursday in Ottawa.
With the playoffs starting next week, Weegar and four other Panthers will rest for Thursday's game. It's unclear how many of the players sitting out Thursday will suit up for Friday's regular-season finale in Montreal, though.
