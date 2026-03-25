Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Might be available for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich (neck) might be available for Thursday's game against Minnesota, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Samoskevich was given a timetable of 7-10 days Monday, so it would be surprising if he plays against the Wild. The 23-year-old has six goals, 23 points, 26 PIM and 123 hits in 66 appearances in 2025-26. Samoskevich will probably serve in a middle-six capacity if he draws back into the lineup Thursday.
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