Samoskevich registered an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Amid ongoing lineup shuffling, Samoskevich has been given a chance to handle a middle-six role. He was on the second line Thursday and helped out on an Evan Rodrigues tally, ending Samoskevich's seven-game point drought. The 22-year-old rookie has 13 points, 52 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-1 rating through 41 appearances while adding a little grit wherever he lines up.