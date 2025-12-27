Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich (lower body) is expected to play Saturday against Tampa Bay, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Samoskevich missed two games because of the injury. He has four goals and 17 points in 34 appearances in 2025-26. Samoskevich's return coincides with Noah Gregor exiting the lineup as a healthy scratch.
