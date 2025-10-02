Mikkola agreed to terms on an eight-year, $40 million contract extension with Florida on Thursday.

Mikkola's new deal will keep him with the Cats through the 2033-34 campaign at a $5 million AAV, a number that should age very well over the next several years as the cap is expected to rise significantly. In 76 regular-season games last year, the 29-year-old blueliner dished out 137 hits and made 88 blocks while recording his first 20-plus point season. His offensive numbers may not be that impressive, but he offers enough category coverage to provide some value in deeper formats.