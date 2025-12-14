Bennett scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Bennett has been dynamic in December with four goals and five assists over seven contests. The 29-year-old gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead with his second-period tally. He's up to 10 goals, 21 points, 70 shots on net, 61 hits, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 31 outings. Bennett is on pace to reach the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in five full years with the Panthers.