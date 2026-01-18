Reinhart distributed two assists and put four shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Reinhart played a hand in consecutive goals for the Panthers, including Uvis Balinskis' game-winning tally on a second-period power play. With the pair of apples, Reinhart is up to 23 assists, 47 points, 127 shots on net, 46 hits and 28 blocks through 47 games this season. The pair of points brought the 30-year-old winger back up to a point-per-game pace on the year. If he can maintain his scoring frequency across the final 35 games of Florida's regular-season schedule, he'll be able to secure at least one point per game in each of his last three seasons. Reinhart holds great fantasy value in all league formats while he looks to command the Panthers' offense towards a playoff spot in a strong Atlantic Division.