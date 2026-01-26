Reinhart scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Reinhart scored for the second game in a row, stretching the Panthers' lead to 4-1 late in the third period. The 30-year-old is up to 26 goals, 50 points, 132 shots on net, 49 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 51 appearances. He's hovering just under a point-per-game pace, so he's still within range of matching his totals of 39 goals and 81 points from 79 regular-season contests in 2024-25.