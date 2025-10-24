Panthers' Sam Reinhart: First point in five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhart scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Penguins .
Reinhart wired a wrist shot from low in the left circle that went in off Tristan Jarry's blocker. It was his first point in five games. Some fantasy managers have gotten stressed about Reinhart's slow start. He'll be fine. Do not fall victim to the swirl of the social media bowl.
