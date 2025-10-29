Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Forces overtime Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhart scored a goal on nine shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Reinhart got a piece of a Seth Jones shot at 16:54 of the third period, with that goal tying the game at 2-2. Reinhart may be heating up with goals in three straight games, and his nine shots Tuesday were a season high. The 29-year-old has five tallies, one assist, 35 shots on net, 14 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 11 appearances. He's shooting just 14.3 percent so far but has been above 17 percent in four of the previous five seasons, so he could still improve from here.
