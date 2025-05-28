Reinhart (lower body) is expected to play in Game 5 versus Carolina on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Reinhart missed two games because of the injury. He has four goals and 11 points across 14 playoff outings in 2024-25. Jesper Boqvist will probably shift off the top line due to the return of Reinhart.
More News
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Ruled out against Canes•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Status for Game 4 unclear•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Ruled out for Game 3•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Status for Game 3 pending•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Sustains lower-body injury•