Reinhart (lower body) is expected to play in Game 5 versus Carolina on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Reinhart missed two games because of the injury. He has four goals and 11 points across 14 playoff outings in 2024-25. Jesper Boqvist will probably shift off the top line due to the return of Reinhart.

