Reinhart recorded his seventh career hat trick in Saturday's 8-4 win over Colorado.

Two of his goals came in the first period, and Reinhart then potted the eventual game-winner with the man advantage in the third. The 28-year-old might be the hottest goal-scorer in the league right now, finding the back of the net 11 times in the last nine games, and on the season he's racked up 28 tallies in 39 contests -- tied for second in the NHL with Nikita Kucherov's, and two goals back of league-leader Auston Matthews.