Reinhart scored a goal and fired seven shots on net in Monday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

Reinhart ended a four-game streak without a point when his power-play goal less than three minutes into Monday's contest gave the Panthers an early 1-0 lead. The twine finder brought the 30-year-old winger up to 24 goals, 45 points, 123 shots on net, 45 hits and 28 blocks through 45 games this season. Despite the recent cold stretch, he has maintained above a point-per-game pace since the start of December with 22 points in 21 games. While he likely can't afford to go on a quiet stretch offensively if the Panthers are to start pushing for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, Reinhart has displayed incredible stretches of consistency throughout his career. He should challenge for the 80-point threshold this season, which would be his third consecutive year reaching that mark.