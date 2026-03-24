Reinhart (foot) won't play against Seattle on Tuesday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Head coach Paul Maurice mentioned a week ago that Reinhart has been dealing with a few problems. Richards, who also writes for NHL.com, confirmed Tuesday that one of those issues is a foot injury. Reinhart will miss his fifth straight game, and it remains unclear when he will be available to return. He has amassed 29 goals, 61 points, 166 shots on net and 59 hits across 64 appearances this season.