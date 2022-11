Reinhart delivered two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday.

Reinhart has just 12 points in 21 games this season -- his 82-point (78 games) effort last year seems so far away. But there may be a glimmer of hope. Reinhart is on a modest two-game-four-point streak (one goal, three assists) and has seven points, including four goals, in his last six games. And 10 points in his last 10 games. The window to get Reinhart in a trade is closing fast.