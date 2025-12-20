Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Two points in SO win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhart scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.
Reinhart posted his third multi-point effort across his last four games, and he's averaging over a point per game since the beginning of December with 11 (five goals, six assists) over 10 appearances. Reinhart has also delivered value in terms of physicality, with eight hits and three blocked shots over that stretch. He should continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce due to his steady role in both even-strength and power-play situations.
