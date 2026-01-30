Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Reinhart went pointless in the 4-3 loss to Utah on Jan. 27, but he bounced back with his third multi-point performance since the beginning of February. Reinhart has struggled with consistency at times, and his numbers have been trending downward lately. Despite averaging over 22 minutes of ice time in 14 January appearances, he's been limited to only nine points (five goals, four assists).