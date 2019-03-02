Montembeault led the Panthers onto the ice, and actually was given a solo lap by his teammates, prior to Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Obviously, since Montembeault has yet to see a second of NHL action, we only know so much about him. What we do know is that the 22-year-old has a 3.16 GAA and .901 save percentage at AHL Springfield, which doesn't really inspire confidence. He's no Carter Hart, so even though the Hurricanes are on the second leg of a back-to-back, it's hard to be confident in Montembeault without seeing him play in NHL action.