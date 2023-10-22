Bobrovsky made 26 saves in a 5-3 loss to Vancouver on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

Bobrovsky is 2-3-0 in five starts this season. He has allowed 15 goals, including 11 in the three losses. Bobrovsky is the main man in the kitties' box, but needs to show a bit more consistency. Then again, the 35-year-old has been consistently inconsistent for years, so his managers need to exercise patience.