Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Penguins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will be between the home pipes versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Bobrovsky is off to another good start to the season, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .914 save percentage across six starts. The Penguins are averaging 3.29 goals this season, good for ninth in the NHL.
