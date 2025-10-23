default-cbs-image
Bobrovsky will be between the home pipes versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky is off to another good start to the season, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .914 save percentage across six starts. The Penguins are averaging 3.29 goals this season, good for ninth in the NHL.

