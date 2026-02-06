Bobrovsky stopped two of three shots he faced in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

Daniil Tarasov (lower body) exited the game in the third period, and Bobrovsky took over in net. The game was already out of hand by the time Bobrovsky entered, but he didn't have a good performance. He remains at 21-17-1 with a 3.13 GAA and an .871 save percentage over 40 appearances this season. If Tarasov's injury proves significant, Bobrovsky may be pressed into a larger role after the Olympic break.