Bobrovsky (rest) will not dress Friday against Montreal, per the NHL's media site.
As expected, Bobrovsky will sit again as he and the Panthers prepare for the postseason. He finishes the regular season with 2.67 GAA and a .913 save percentage alongside a 39-7-3 record.
