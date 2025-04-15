Jones notched an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Jones has earned a helper in three straight contests and has two goals and six helpers over his last 13 outings. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 36 points over 62 outings this season, including nine points in 20 games with the Panthers. He's added 126 shots on net, 94 hits, 107 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating in a top-four role.