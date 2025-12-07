Panthers' Seth Jones: Earns two points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Jones ended his four-game point drought with the effort. The 31-year-old's pair of points came as part of the Panthers' three-goal rally over a span of five minutes in the second period. The defenseman is up to four goals, 11 helpers, 50 shots on net, 28 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances. Jones continues to see significant usage in the top four and on the first power-play unit.
