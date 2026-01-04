Jones (upper body) isn't expected to play against Colorado on Sunday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Jones is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after being injured in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers at the Winter Classic. He has collected six goals, 24 points, 78 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 38 hits across 40 appearances this season. Jones will be replaced in Sunday's lineup against the Avalanche by Donovan Sebrango or Tobias Bjornfot.