Jones picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in tallies by Sam Reinhart in the first period and Brad Marchand in the third. Jones has been humming along in December, delivering three goals and 10 points over the last 12 games, including four points (two goals, two assists) with the man advantage.

