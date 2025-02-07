Knight stopped 20 of 22 shots on his way to a 3-2 victory against St. Louis on Thursday.

Knight has picked up wins in consecutive games for just the second time this season and has featured in two of the Cats' last three contests. While Sergei Bobrovsky remains the No. 1 option in Florida, head coach Paul Maurice has been deploying Knight in closer to a split share of late, which could be a way to keep Bob fresh for a postseason run.