Knight stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Knight put an end to his personal four-game losing streak as well as the Blackhawks' six-game skid. The 25-year-old had allowed 17 goals on 103 shots during his poor stretch of play. With the win, he's up to 5-10-0 with a 3.53 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 15 starts. Knight may be feeling the pressure after Arvid Soderblom was waived and reassigned to AHL Rockford, though Drew Commesso has yet to make his first start of the year with the Blackhawks. Chicago hosts the suddenly-hot Winnipeg on Saturday.