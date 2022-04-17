Knight will be the starting goaltender in Sunday's game against the the Red Wings.

Knight has not taken the ice in over a week, but he will get the nod for Sunday's matinee in Detroit. Knight has been on a roll in April, going 4-0-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .926 save percentage, and he will be in position to keep the momentum going against a Red Wings team that lit the lamp just four times over its last three games.