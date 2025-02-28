Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period of Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

The Penguins rallied back to secure the win Thursday, but the 29-year-old goaltender wasn't sharp and didn't even make it to the end of the second period. He's on a run of subpar performances of late, going 0-2-0 with an inflated 6.90 GAA and 53 saves across 67 shots faced over his last three appearances, which equals to a .791 save percentage.