Kindel notched two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over Washington.

With injuries piling up for the Penguins, Kindel found himself elevated not only to the first line but also the No. 1 power-play unit, where he is playing with three future Hall-of-Famers. The 18-year-old Kindel didn't look out of place at all, even feeding a cross-ice pass to Sidney Crosby. When the team is fully healthy, Kindel likely will be shifted back to the third-line center role, but he may have secured his place on the top power-play unit with Thursday's performance.