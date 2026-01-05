Kindel logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Kindel set up Ville Koivunen's opening goal 1:50 into the game and Thomas Novak's power-play tally in the third period. This was Kindel's first multi-point effort since Dec. 14 versus the Mammoth. He's warming up again with four helpers (two on the power play) over his last five outings. For the season, the 18-year-old rookie has contributed 18 points, 79 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-11 rating through 38 appearances, mainly in a third-line role with power-play time.