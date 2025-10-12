Kindel scored his first career goal, blocked two shots and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Kindel was the lone bright spot in a Pittsburgh offense that fell flat Saturday. The 11th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft came through with a goal just over three minutes into the second period. He scored just the second goal that has made it past Igor Shesterkin in net this year, proving Kindel's ability to compete with the world's best. His goal Saturday makes Pittsburgh's decision whether or not to keep him at the NHL-level or send him to WHL Calgary for the remainder of the year before the first year of his entry-level deal kicks in. If he stays with the Penguins this season, Kindel is a high-upside stash in all formats that should receive a decent chunk of playing time in the third-line center role behind NHL legends Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.