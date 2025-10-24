Kindel scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Kindel stretched the Penguins' lead to 3-1 in the second period. The 18-year-old center is up to two goals, 13 shots on net, seven blocked shots, three hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over his seven appearances this season. It doesn't look like he'll be heading back to junior hockey, but the Penguins plan to manage Kindel's workload, so expect occasional healthy scratches in the early going. When he's in the lineup, he fills a third-line role and sees time on the second power-play unit.