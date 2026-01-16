Rust scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Rust had gone three games without a point and also missed two contests due to a lower-body injury in that scoreless span. The veteran winger is up to 17 goals, 37 points, 112 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 42 appearances. He's earned 17 points on the power play, one shy of his total last year and four off his career-best mark in the category from 2021-22.