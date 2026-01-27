Rust has been suspended for three games by the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for an illegal check to the head on Brock Boeser.

Rust's absence will be a significant blow to a Penguins squad that is riding a four-game winning streak. During that stretch, the 33-year-old winger has recorded one goal, one assist and nine shots while playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby. There are several candidates who could fill that role for Pittsburgh, including Ben Kindel, who previously saw first-line minutes when Rickard Rakell was hurt.