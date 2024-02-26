Rust (upper body) is being evaluated after Sunday's win over the Flyers, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rust tallied two goals -- including one on the man advantage -- and an assist with six shots on goal before exiting Sunday's contest. He has 16 points in 20 appearances since returning from a 10-game absence that held him out for most of December. The 31-year-old winger has 18 goals and 36 points in 42 games this season. An update on Rust's status should be available before the Penguins begin their upcoming four-game road trip.